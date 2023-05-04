FBI agents arrest Arroyo Grande bank robber

May 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents arrested a man last week who allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in Arroyo Grande in February.

On Feb. 25, a man walked into the Chase Bank on Rancho Parkway and handed the clerk a note demanding cash. He then fled in a gray four-door vehicle with a broken driver’s side rear window that was taped closed.

The suspect was sporting a green Cal Poly hat and a Cal Poly hooded sweatshirt He also wore a black medical mask.

During their investigation, Arroyo Grande police detectives discovered the suspect was connected to several other bank robberies in the Southern California area. Working with the FBI, detectives identified 37-year-old Brandon Gear of Southern California as a suspect.

Because Gear is suspected of several bank robberies, the FBI took over as the lead investigating agency. During the past several months, Gear returned to the San Luis Obispo County area several times.

FBI agents arrested Gear on April 27 on multiple robbery charges. He is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Loading...