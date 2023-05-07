Front Page  »  

SLO to start construction on new parking structure

May 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The City of San Luis Obispo plans to break ground this month on a new 163,000-square-foot parking structure at the corner of Palm, Nipomo and Monterey streets.

An existing parking lot has been closed for demolition and site preparation. Construction of the first parking structure built in 20 years is scheduled to start in the fall.

The project is expected to set the stage for a vibrant and pedestrian-friendly Cultural Arts District, including a new SLO Rep Theater. The parking structure includes 396 spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and overnight parking options for downtown residents.

City staff anticipates the parking structure will be completed in two years.


What a waste. I bet the only way to make another parking structure pencil out is with higher parking fees and fines. Plus, the high commercial property vacancy rate in downtown SLO seems to indicate that the parking demand isn’t there at the moment. I would delay the project and see what the future holds. But, you know bureaucrats.


I’m not sure how I feel about this. I’ve reached a point where shopping in downtown SLO is more trouble than it’s worth. Our locally owned small town stores no longer exist and this saddens me. I’m all for changes and now it’s a necessary part of the life cycle but something is amiss with our downtown.


All while the city is doing everything they can to get people out of their cars and use alternate transportation? At least let’s hope they have designed it right, I understand older parking structures are having structural issues because they weren’t designed for E-vehicles which are much heavier than IC vehicles and have a tendency to catch fire and are almost impossible to put out, you just have to let them burn themselves out, or you can try to use foam to control and not spread, but a recent story says it is apparently toxic.


