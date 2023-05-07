Front Page  »  

California panel calls for billions in reparations for black residents

May 7, 2023

Sacramento California state capitol

By KAREN VELIE

A California panel on Saturday approved recommendations for reparations to black residents for decades of discrimination and repression.

The nine-member committee will provide their proposed recommendations to the state legislature for review. Proposed reparations could run up to $1.2 million per person, which would amount to hundreds of billions of dollars.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom reported the state had a $22.5 billion deficit. This comes at a time state tax revenues fall short of expectations.

Because of current financial shortfalls, the committee’s proposals are likely to face some scrutiny in the legislature.

In addition to proposing restitution, the task force recommends a public apology for past racists actions and a promise not to repeat those acts in the future.


Loading...
Subjects:
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How utterly ridiculous and damnable!

What the bloody hell is next!?


14

But slavery was a red apple that tasted so good, and built America. I hope for purgatory of the Rich class. And Hell. May the wealthy slave owners and destroyer of worlds burn in hell and pay they’re stolen wages.


-13
﻿