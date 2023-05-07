California panel calls for billions in reparations for black residents

May 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A California panel on Saturday approved recommendations for reparations to black residents for decades of discrimination and repression.

The nine-member committee will provide their proposed recommendations to the state legislature for review. Proposed reparations could run up to $1.2 million per person, which would amount to hundreds of billions of dollars.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom reported the state had a $22.5 billion deficit. This comes at a time state tax revenues fall short of expectations.

Because of current financial shortfalls, the committee’s proposals are likely to face some scrutiny in the legislature.

In addition to proposing restitution, the task force recommends a public apology for past racists actions and a promise not to repeat those acts in the future.

