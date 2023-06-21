San Luis Obispo police hand out 128 citations in two days

June 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers slapped pedestrians and drivers with 128 citations during a distracted driving and bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on July 17 and 18, the department announced Tuesday.

Officers cited 42 drivers for holding their cell phones while driving. Under a law passed in 2008, drivers are not allowed to hold their phone or other electronic device while moving. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer.”

Officers also issued 86 citations for a variety of violations including:

Minimum speed law; impeding traffic

Motor vehicle in bike lane

Pedestrian entering roadway against a red signal

Bicycle going the wrong direction

Failure to obey a traffic signal

Improper right-hand turn

Gridlock

Driver not wearing a seat belt

Passenger not wearing a seat belt

Speeding

In addition, one driver was arrested for driving on a license that was suspended for a prior DUI arrest.

Officers contacted more than 150 people during the operation that ran from 6 a.m. till 5 p.m. on June 17 and 18.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

