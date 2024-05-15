Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande vote to leave recycle water agency

May 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Both Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande city councils voted this week to quit the joint powers association tied to the Central Coast Blue reclaimed water project.

Last month, the Arroyo Grande City Council voted to quit the project. However, while the council voted to stop investing in the project, at the time the council voted to remain in the Central Coast Blue Joint Powers Authority, at a cost to the city of about $80,000 a year.

However, the Grover Beach City Council voted Monday to completely withdraw from the Central Coast Blue Joint Powers Authority and to stop paying to fund the agency.

After discussing Grover Beach’s withdrawal, on Tuesday the Arroyo Grande City Council said they saw no reason to remain in the controversial agency, and they voted unanimously to withdraw.

In response to years of drought, in 2016, the cities of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach agreed on plans for a recycled water project to bring an additional 900 to 1,000 acre feet of water annually to the South County cities. However, the Central Coast Blue project soared in price from an estimated $29 million to a current estimate of between $135 million to $158 million, even though the project was shrinking in scope.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...