Fire damages apartment building in Paso Robles
November 27, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire that started on a patio damaged the exterior of an apartment building in Paso Robles on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported the blaze at a three-story building at the intersection of 34th and Park streets. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Paso Robles Fire Department.
Because of the building’s fire suppression system and quick actions by firefighters, the fire did not spread into the living quarters and there was minimal damage to the structure. The occupants were able to evacuate safely and return to their homes after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
