Vandenberg crew blows up Minuteman III missile after launch

November 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Vandenberg Space Force Base crew destroyed a nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Pacific Ocean early Wednesday morning.

The unarmed ICBM experienced an anomaly during its overnight test flight, prompting the Vandenberg crew to destroy the missile at 12:06 a.m. Military officials are forming a Launch Analysis Group to investigate the cause of the unsuccessful test.

Officials say the Minuteman III test provided vital data before its termination. Data gathered from the launch will allow the Air Force Global Strike Command to identify and correction any issues with the Minuteman III system.

Vandenberg Space Force Base did not release video of the lunch. Previously, officials have released footage of successful Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg.

