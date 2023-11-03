Paso Robles man sentenced to six years for guns, drugs, child endangerment

November 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced a Paso Robles man to six years in prison for firearm, drug and child endangerment offenses.

On May 10, 2022, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force launched an investigation into Todd Edward Iliff, 50, over the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm. Ten days later, detectives obtained a search warrant for Iliff’s homes and vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Gang Task Force then tried to stop the vehicle Iliff was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles. Iliff did not stop until he parked outside a residence in the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles, where he had been staying with a woman and her three children, then ages 11, 2 and 10 months.

Investigators searched the home, as well as another residence in the 2900 block of Ardmore Road in Paso Robles. They found a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms — about 1.8 pounds — in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen. Investigators also found a loaded handgun on the floor of a bedroom and confiscated an AK-47; other handguns and rifles; and ammunition.

Authorities arrested Iliff for willful cruelty to a child with the possibility of injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.

Prosecutors charged Iliff with 15 criminal counts. Last month, he pleaded no contest to charges of possession of a firearm near a school, possession of a controlled substance for sale and keeping a child under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death. Iliff was also convicted of an enhancement for selling drugs while in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors dropped the other charges.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Iliff to six years in prison. Iliff has remained in San Luis Obispo County Jail since his May 20, 2022 arrest.

