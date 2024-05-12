Here are San Luis Obispo County’s latest rain totals, reservoir levels

May 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple storms have left San Luis Obispo County with some of the highest precipitation totals for this time of year in decades.

In addition, back-to-back wet years have replenished local and state reservoirs. For example, Lopez Lake currently has enough water to fulfill user demands for another five years. With above average snowpack, as the snow melts levels are anticipated to increase at many larger reservoirs.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through May 12, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 20.89 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 15.56 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 28.87 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 21.60 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 24.23 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 17.42 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 21.20 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 72.30 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 21.83 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 22.79 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 24.78 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –12.65 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 17.77 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 101.1%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 87%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 100.1%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 102%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 82%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 99%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 85%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 89%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 86%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 96%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 66%, Merced County

