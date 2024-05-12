Here are San Luis Obispo County’s latest rain totals, reservoir levels
May 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Multiple storms have left San Luis Obispo County with some of the highest precipitation totals for this time of year in decades.
In addition, back-to-back wet years have replenished local and state reservoirs. For example, Lopez Lake currently has enough water to fulfill user demands for another five years. With above average snowpack, as the snow melts levels are anticipated to increase at many larger reservoirs.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through May 12, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 20.89 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 15.56 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 28.87 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 21.60 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 24.23 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 17.42 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 21.20 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 72.30 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 21.83 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 22.79 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 24.78 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –12.65 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 17.77 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 101.1%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 87%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 100.1%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 102%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 82%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 99%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 85%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 89%, Mariposa County
- New Malones Lake at 86%, Calaveras County
- Shasta Dam at 96%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 66%, Merced County
