Suspects arrested for conspiring to smuggle drugs into Central Coast jail

May 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects on Tuesday for conspiring to smuggle drugs into one of the county’s jail facilities.

Investigators from theTodd Road Jail Classification Unit and the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Unit determined Aaron Holmes, who was incarcerated, conspired with Maceo Holmes to deliver illegal narcotics and smuggle them into a Ventura County Jail facility. The Todd Road Jail Classification unit managed to prevent the narcotics from entering the facility and arrested the suspects for conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located Maceo Holmes and arrested him in Oxnard. Subsequently, deputies booked Maceo Holmes in Ventura County Jail for bringing drugs into a jail facility and conspiracy to commit a crime.

On Thursday, deputies booked Aaron Holmes for bringing drugs into a jail facility and conspiracy to commit a crime. Aaron Holmes also remains incarcerated for other charges.

