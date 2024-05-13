Alleged hit-and-run driver cooperating with Grover Beach police

May 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The alleged hit-and-run driver who is accused of seriously injuring a bicyclist late Saturday night has contacted the Grover Beach Police Department and is being cooperative, officials say.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a car owned by William Ryan Dacosse hit a 31-year-old bicyclist at the intersection of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Emergency personnel transported the bicyclist to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The victim was in stable condition.

Based on witness statements and surveillance camera videos, investigators identified the vehicle as a blue 1966 Ford sedan with California license plate UCS 589.

Initially, Grover Beach police requested that the public help officers locate the driver and the vehicle. Then on Sunday evening, the police department announced driver was cooperating and investigators were no longer searching for the individual, nor the car.

The investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing.

