Salmonella contamination prompts yogurt covered pretzels recall

May 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Yogurt covered pretzels samples from a California-based company have been found to be contaminated with Salmonella and a recall has been initiated, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Western Mixers Produce & Nuts of Ontario is recalling yogurt covered pretzels because of potential salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the pretzels.

The company distributed the pretzels at Smart & Finals under the First Street brand. The pretzels were sold in plastic containers under product lot numbers 241091, 241161 and 241241. The pretzels are also sold at Gelson’s, as the Gelson’s Brand, under product lot number 241062.

The public can toss or return the pretzels for a refund.

