Atascadero man killed in crash with semi-truck
January 3, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 43-year-old Atascadero man was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on on Highway 99 in Bakersfield on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the Atascadero man was headed northbound in a Prius. The semi-truck driver, who was also headed northbound in the slow lane, then rear ended the Prius. CHP officers are working to determine if the Prius was pulled over or in the slow lane at the time of the rear-end collision.
The Atascadero man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are not releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines