Atascadero man killed in crash with semi-truck

January 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 43-year-old Atascadero man was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on on Highway 99 in Bakersfield on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the Atascadero man was headed northbound in a Prius. The semi-truck driver, who was also headed northbound in the slow lane, then rear ended the Prius. CHP officers are working to determine if the Prius was pulled over or in the slow lane at the time of the rear-end collision.

The Atascadero man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are not releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash.

