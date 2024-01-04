Pismo Beach estimates $55,000 in damage from huge waves

January 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach is estimating the cost of repairing damage from pounding waves last week at $55,000. Waves damaged structures, eroded sea walls, lowered beach levels and spread debris.

Damaged city properties include multiple sets of stairs to the beach, a swing set, volleyball courts on the sand and the Chapman Estate. Most repairs are expected to take approximately three weeks.

City staff is assessing damage to the Gull Cottage at the Chapman Estate and whether or not it can be repaired.

Public works crews are clearing debris from storm drains as they prepare for addition high surf and storms.

Pismo Beach is under a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. on Monday. Forecasters warn of waves of 10 to 15 feet along the coast, increasing to up to 18 feet on Friday.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

