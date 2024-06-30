Atascadero City Council approves large mixed-use project

June 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the Dove Creek Mixed-Use project, which has been in the permitting pipeline for two decades.

The project site sets on a 5.19-acre property located at the northwest intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Barbara Road. Construction on the project is slated to start within a year.

The proposed development includes:

• 14,840 square feet of commercial tenant space

• 71 residential condominium units

• 20 short-term rental hotel units

The three-story 20-room hotel will include kitchens in an attempt to compete with the short-term rental market. The hope is to attract visiting athletes and their families playing at Paloma Creek Park, which is located nearby.

