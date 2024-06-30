Highway 101 crash sparks car fire near Goleta

June 30, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car ignited after colliding with a pickup truck on Highway 101 near Goleta late Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, the car, a Subaru sedan, collided with a pickup on Highway 101 near Las Varas Canyon. Firefighters arrived at the scene and prevented the blaze from spreading to vegetation surrounding the Subaru, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Each vehicle had a single male occupant. The drivers of both vehicles managed to self-extricated and turned down ambulance transport.

Authorities temporarily closed southbound Highway 101 in the area of the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

