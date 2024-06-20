Firefighters battle blaze at hotel in Pismo beach, everyone evacuated
June 19, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire at a hotel in Pismo Beach damaged 15 rooms early Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 4 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the Grove at Pismo Beach. Firefighters evacuated guests and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Two rooms sustained major damage. The hotel is closed until cleanup and construction is finished.
Pismo Beach and Cal Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.
