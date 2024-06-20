Teen boy struck and killed by train in Montecito
June 20, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A train struck and killed a teenage boy in Montecito on Wednesday.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Santa Barbara resident Ryan Bradley Chapman, 15, was walking on the railroad tracks near the 1700 block of Fernald Point Lane. Montecito firefighters came out to the scene after learning a train had struck a pedestrian.
Chapman, who was a student at Santa Barbara High School, was walking with a group of juveniles along the tracks, according to a witness. They were reportedly headed to a nearby birthday party. [Tribune]
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office personnel are investigating the death.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines