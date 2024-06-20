Teen boy struck and killed by train in Montecito

June 20, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A train struck and killed a teenage boy in Montecito on Wednesday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Santa Barbara resident Ryan Bradley Chapman, 15, was walking on the railroad tracks near the 1700 block of Fernald Point Lane. Montecito firefighters came out to the scene after learning a train had struck a pedestrian.

Chapman, who was a student at Santa Barbara High School, was walking with a group of juveniles along the tracks, according to a witness. They were reportedly headed to a nearby birthday party. [Tribune]

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office personnel are investigating the death.

