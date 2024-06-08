Man killed in single vehicle crash in Orcutt

June 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 40-year-old man died after crashing his car in Orcutt Thursday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller the crash off of Highway 135 onto Rice Ranch Road. Responders pronounced the man, who was the solo occupant of the car, dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Officials have yet to disclose the name of the victim. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

