Steve Ford to speak in Pismo Beach June 13

June 8, 2024

By CalCoastNews Staff

Steve Ford, actor and youngest son of Gerald and Betty Ford, will deliver a public presentation Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the SeaCrest Hotel in Pismo Beach.

Ford, a Cal Poly graduate and San Luis Obispo resident, is the guest speaker at a meeting of the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

Thursday’s multi-media presentation touches on a wide variety of topics, including Watergate, the pardon of Richard Nixon, Betty Ford’s battle with breast cancer and alcohol, and daily life in the White House during the Ford administration.

Ford is also expected to address the current political scene and the challenge of finding common ground in a divided nation.

As an actor, Ford has appeared in a number of movies, including “Contact,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Blackhawk Down,” “Heat,” and “Starship Troopers.” He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation in Grand Rapids.

The event, which includes audience question and answers, is free and open to the public. Ford’s presentation is scheduled for the banquet room at the SeaCrest. People are invited to sign up at Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County’s website.

