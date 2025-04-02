Officers arrest four people for armed robbery in Oxnard

April 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A federal grand jury indicted four people on Monday for their alleged involvement in a series of armed robberies in Oxnard earlier this year.

The four suspects allegedly robbed a The Home Depot store on Jan. 4. Three days later, they robbed a Walmart store.

The suspects are all from Oxnard:

Erasmo Jose Corral, 19

Wendy Xitlali Gutierrez, 21

Sylvia Martinez, 51

Ramon Olvera, 29

During both robberies, Corral brandished a handgun and aimed it at store employees before he and his co-conspirators fled with stolen items.

Following the Jan. 7 Walmart robbery, Oxnard police officers located some of the suspects and conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun that matched the description of the weapon used in the robberies.

Officers arrested Corral and Gutierrez for robbery. In addition, Corral is facing a possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and a weapons charge.

On March 29, officers arrested Martinez and Olvera and then moved the four suspects into federal custody on March 31.

If convicted, all four face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each robbery count. In addition, Corral faces an additional 55 years in prison on the weapon and drug charges.

