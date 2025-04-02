Atascadero Unified School District selects new superintendent

April 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Tom Bennett to serve as the district’s new superintendent.

Bennett starts the job on July 1 at a salary of $233,188. He is then slated to receive yearly 4% raises.

For the past year, Bennett worked as interim superintendent at Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District in Southern California. From 2023 to 2024, Bennett served as the Rancho Santa Fe School District superintendent.

Late last year, Superintendent Tom Butler announced that he planned to retire at the end of 2024. The district then hired Leadership Associates to perform a search. which led the board to consider 24 applicants. The search included E.J. Rossi whom the board first considered hiring.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...