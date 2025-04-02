Paso Robles police investigating body found in riverbed

April 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Salinas Riverbed on Sunday morning.

In the morning, a caller reported a possible dead man in the riverbed near Highway 46 and Highway 101. While members of the homeless community said the man’s body showed signs of a struggle, law enforcement reports no immediate signs of physical trauma.

CalCoastNews is not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin have been informed of his death.

