More people plan to leave California in 2024 than any other state

June 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Amid the high cost of housing, taxes and gas, California leads in the number of people planning to relocate to another state in 2024, according to Consumer Affairs.

From 2020 through 2023, California’s population dropped by 1.4%. This includes a slight increase of 0.17% in 2023.

Primarily citing the high cost of housing, the number of Californians planning to leave the state in 2024 has swelled to 17,824. Consumer Affairs analyzed information from 143,506 Consumer Affairs users who are planning to move in 2024.

States people plan to leave in 2024

State Leaving Moving to Net migration

California 17,825 7,371 -10,453 New York 5,997 3,807 -2,190 New Jersey 3,773 1,924 -1,849 Illinois 4,772 3,144 -1,578 Washington 5,004 4,171 -833 Maryland 2,880 2,134 -746 Massachusetts 2,850 2,219 -631 Colorado 4,895 4,374 -521 Pennsylvania 4,466 3,985 -481 Connecticut 1,832 1,370 -462

Even though New York has the second highest number of people planning to move, the number one online search for moving routes is from Los Angeles to New York, according to moveBuddah. The second most searched route is from New York to Miami.

The South appears to be the most popular area to relocate, according to Consumer Affairs. Florida, with a lower cost of living and no personal income tax, leads in migration.

With housing costing approximately half what it is in California, Texas is the second most popular state in the nation for migration.

States people are moving to in 2024

Florida 16,259 Texas 10,602 North Carolina 7,970 South Carolina 5,585 Tennessee 5,291 Georgia 5,059

Since 2005, at least 237 companies have left California with the majority relocating in Texas, according to California Policy Center. In 2023, Texas led the nation in job growth and creation.

As companies leave California, lower than expected tax revenues have left California with a budget deficit of $56 billion over the next two years.

