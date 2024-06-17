Front Page  »  

More people plan to leave California in 2024 than any other state

June 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Amid the high cost of housing, taxes and gas, California leads in the number of people planning to relocate to another state in 2024, according to Consumer Affairs.

From 2020 through 2023, California’s population dropped by 1.4%. This includes a slight increase of 0.17% in 2023.

Primarily citing the high cost of housing, the number of Californians planning to leave the state in 2024 has swelled to 17,824. Consumer Affairs analyzed information from 143,506 Consumer Affairs users who are planning to move in 2024.

States people plan to leave in 2024

State                     Leaving           Moving to             Net migration

  1. California            17,825             7,371                  -10,453
  2. New York              5,997             3,807                    -2,190
  3. New Jersey           3,773             1,924                    -1,849
  4. Illinois                  4,772             3,144                    -1,578
  5. Washington           5,004             4,171                       -833
  6. Maryland               2,880             2,134                      -746
  7. Massachusetts       2,850             2,219                       -631
  8. Colorado               4,895             4,374                       -521
  9. Pennsylvania         4,466             3,985                       -481
  10. Connecticut           1,832             1,370                       -462

Even though New York has the second highest number of people planning to move, the number one online search for moving routes is from Los Angeles to New York, according to moveBuddah. The second most searched route is from New York to Miami.

The South appears to be the most popular area to relocate, according to Consumer Affairs. Florida, with a lower cost of living and no personal income tax, leads in migration.

With housing costing approximately half what it is in California, Texas is the second most popular state in the nation for migration.

States people are moving to in 2024

  1. Florida                            16,259
  2. Texas                              10,602
  3. North Carolina                  7,970
  4. South Carolina                  5,585
  5. Tennessee                        5,291
  6. Georgia                            5,059

Since 2005, at least 237 companies have left California with the majority relocating in Texas, according to California Policy Center. In 2023, Texas led the nation in job growth and creation.

As companies leave California, lower than expected tax revenues have left California with a budget deficit of $56 billion over the next two years.

 


We’re not leaving, Just look at this place! It gets better each year. We save big money travelling locally. Wonderful wine, awesome restaurants, jaw dropping locales, outdoors galore, and nice people. And no disease ridden plane ride!

I’ve been to Texas, Florida, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington. The Devil himself designed the climate. And topographically, foodie and liquorish wise, THIS PLACE IS GREAT!

The income tax rates are out of line and public sector compensation is to blame.


As the proverb says, “But for the grace of God go I.” Luckily I was blessed with plenty of resources, education, generational wealth and property.


I cannot blame anybody for leaving California. The bottom line is that the state is more expensive than many would like to pay. Those who blame Democrats strictly for that should realize that migration out of the state has been slow and steady since 1990 through both Democratic and Republican governments. It’s certainly easy to blame the Democrats who are monolithic, but I blame the Republican party for not running viable candidates.


I mean, look at the current election, instead of running a legitimate candidate for senator with experience in government who would bring fresh ideas, the Republicans trot out ex-baseball player Steve Garvey (and he only won because Adam Schiff plastered all over TV) who has zero business in politics.


Arizona, Nevada and Texas have been logical places for Californians with the rise of larger tech sectors in those states, especially Austin, Texas which, if you’ve ever been there, feels more like a California city than a Texas city. Likewise, suburbs of Phoenix, high in tech jobs, seem more liberal than the state in general.


California is a large state with many moving parts. I’m not sure the fact that people are moving—Americans have always been restless—is proof the state is somehow failing. I do believe we could use more conservative voices in the legislature, but not the MAGA crowd that has taken over the Republican party.


Anyway, please check out my sources if you think I’m wrong. The study from the Manhattan Institute (from 2012) is particularly enlightening.


https://www.chron.com/culture/article/california-to-texas-18477683.php


https://media4.manhattan-institute.org/pdf/cr_71.pdf


I didn’t consider Arnold as conservative, though that’s the tag they gave him. But- it’s just so unfriendly to businesses here. That, and property tax. A new great family moved here I met through school-aged kids recently, and their jaws dropped at not necessarily home prices, but that spending around $1m, you end up with a monthly tax bill of around $1k per month. It makes a huge difference, and the exodus would be massive if Prop 13 ever goes away.


Nice links “Generational Wealth”, LOL

I had to care for mine. At one time in my late fifties, I calculated I had spent 40% of my life supporting failing parents and siblings and uncles and aunts. What a burden. Never took a dime of welfare except food stamps. We were crushed.


My dad worked until the day he died, slumped over in his tractor, tilling a field of lettuce. He was 79. Never retired, up at 5 am every day of his life, lunch at 11, dinner at 5, bed at 8, never took a vacation other than two weeks a year in Colorado to hunt deer. Too bad he raised a liberal. He might not have liked Trump, but he probably would have voted for him.


We’ll look at that, mad exodus from blue states.


Don’t forget the politics. We’re taking our long term business and 2 children out of this state. At some point you have to feel that your sacrifices are worth it and that you are making the best possible choice for your family. They can keep the weather.


That list of where people are moving to is not shocking- 3 of them don’t have an income tax….plus Tennessee doesn’t tax investment earnings, either.


One can only hope that such an exodus will cause home prices and rents to fall. But given the population of this state, that number is likely too small to actually make a difference. For so many decades, people streamed here from every direction.


In my experience, many of the people who left ended up regretting it very shortly afterwards. Another major problem here is how many homes the undertaxed, over wealthy have bought as “investments”, and allowed to sit empty. Fully half of the structures in my town sit without anyone in residence, often for the whole year. Harder to attach real estate than a bank account, a consideration for those who are stockpiling resources by nefarious means.


And then there is the fact that places like SLO county voted against rent control, supposedly because it would “hurt veterans”. I’m wondering how the vets in the tents and cardboard boxes and, at best, shelters would respond to that.


And watch me get voted down on this simple statement of fact, by the very “greed is good” people who voted for the policies that have driven folks away. They have NO answers for this situation but their standard “blame the libs” mantra. Might as well stick with that, if it is all you have.


People here will see that you posted, and will down-vote you without reading your post…LOL


In all honesty, I got to “..undertaxed, and over wealthy..”, and had to stop and laugh.


The top 10% in America of the “over wealthy”, pay at least 55% of ALL taxes collected by the government. The bottom 40% of the “under-wealthy”? They pay no taxes at all.


And, what is “over wealthy”? Is it not the goal of life, to be successful in all your endeavors? Whether with large healthy families, small and loving families, content with status quo, or building an empire. If you are content with your goals, then who is anyone to say it is “too much” or “not enough”?


While I’m not wealthy like a movie star, I made good choices with my money early in life, with smart investments and savings plans. I sacrificed many comforts along the way, and my family also suffered with me. Never to the point of dissatisfaction or danger, but that new car had to wait another 10 years. The result, is I retired at 52, have no debt, the house is paid for, and I live very comfortably with nothing but time for anything that pleases me, like responding to silly comments about the jealousy towards successful people, who want to keep what they earned, and are leaving California to do so.


I’ll not be far behind them.


52! D … good job! I am happy for you!


Stockpiling resources by nefarious means seems to be a heavy dose of overreach.


