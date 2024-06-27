Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in crash in rural Arroyo Grande

June 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a collision with a pickup truck in rural Arroyo Grande on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old Arroyo Grande man, was riding a 1972 BMW R75-5 eastbound on Lopez Drive, approaching Country Oak Way. A 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man was stopped in a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Lopez Drive, waiting to make a left turn onto Country Oak Way, according to the CHP.

Despite seeing the pickup, the motorcyclist failed to slow or stop and collided with the rear of the truck. Following the collision, the driver of the pickup moved the motorcyclist out of the roadway and remained at the scene.

When emergency personnel arrived, the motorcyclist was unconscious and breathing. Responders transported him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries to his upper extremities.

Neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the collision, investigators said. The CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...