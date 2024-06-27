Santa Barbara County deputies warn about hidden camera in home landscaping

June 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are warning the public about the discovery of a hidden camera in the landscaping of a home in the Goleta area. South American theft rings are known to use the cameras to surveil their targets.

On April 16, deputies began investigating a report of a hidden camera found by gardeners in the front yard of a single-family home in the 200 block of Via El Encantador. The camera was buried in a landscaped area of the front yard of the home. It was covered with camouflage tape and plants, which concealed the camera except for the center of the lens, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The setup consisted of a battery pack, power cord and a camera with a memory card. Deputies seized the items and processed them for evidence.

Law enforcement agencies throughout California have shared reports of very smilier cases. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware and, if anyone finds a a similar device, report it to law enforcement immediately.

Sheriff’s officials are circulating a photo of the items deputies seized. Deputies are continuing to follow up on the investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...