One man killed, another wounded in Santa Maria shooting

June 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A suspect or suspects shot two men in Santa Maria Saturday night, killing one of the victims and wounding the other.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Benwiley Street. Officers determined the two men were shot outside a home where a large party was being held, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Responders transported the victims to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, one of the men succumbed to his injuries. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the hospital.

The second victim received treatment for non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thus far, detectives have made no arrests.

The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone who has information related to the case contact Detective Swenson at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648 or the communications center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

