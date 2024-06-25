This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

June 24, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 25 in the council chambers.

In 2021, the city was allocated $4,300,241 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the federal government to support the pandemic response, bring back jobs, and lay the groundwork for a strong and equitable recovery.

Under item 9-c on the agenda, 5Cities Homeless Coalition is seeking $200,000 of ARPA funding: $50,000 for the nonprofits housing assistance program and $150,000 for homeless shelter support.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 25 in the council chambers.

Currently, Atascadero has an 8.75% sales tax rate. However, Measure F14, which added a 1/2 cent sales tax, is set to sunset in 2027. Under item A-4 on the agenda, the council will vote on whether or not to put an extension of the 1/2 cent sales tax on the November ballot.

Under item B-1, the council will consider approving a permit for the proposed Dove Creek Mixed-Use project. The project site sets on a 5.19-acre property located at the northwest intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Barbara Road.

The proposed development includes:

• 14,840 square feet of commercial tenant space

• 71 residential condominium units

• 20 short-term rental hotel units

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 24 in the council chambers.

Earlier this year, both Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande city councils voted to quit the joint powers association tied to the Central Coast Blue reclaimed water project. The Pismo Beach City Council then voted to take over the project and purchase the project site.

Under item 6 on the agenda, the Grover Beach City Council will discuss accepting $719,791 for its ownership in Central Coast Blue’s property on Huber Street and Calvin Court in Grover Beach.

On June 10, staff presented the proposed fiscal year 2024-2025 budget to the City Council for review and public comment. The total proposed citywide budget is $35.2 million, including $18.4 million in the city’s general fund, $4.7 million in enterprise funds and $4 million in special revenue funds. Under item 7 on the agenda, the City Council is slated to approve the budget.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

The total citywide revenue budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 is $50.3 million, an increase of 5% over the prior year, and the citywide expenditure budget is $60.6 million, a 24% decrease over the prior year’s amended budget.

City staff proposes a plan to cover the $10.3 million shortfall by available fund balance to be used for one-time capital projects. Under item 9-a on the agenda, staff will ask the City Council to approve the proposed budget.

