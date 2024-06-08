Plane crashes at winery in rural Paso Robles

June 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A small plane missed the runway at Halter Ranch Vineyard in rural Paso Robles and crashed on Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after noon, the pilot of the four-seat Alpha Trainer attempted to land, but missed the runway by about 50 feet and crashed in the vineyard on Adelaida Road. The passengers were taken to the tasting room where they were evaluated by first responders.

Against medical advice, the injured parties choose to self-transport to an emergency medical facility.

Law enforcement secured the plane. The crash remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...