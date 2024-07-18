Central Coast elementary school teacher accused of recording children changing
July 17, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Deputies arrested a Central Coast elementary teacher on Saturday after investigators discovered he was secretly recording children, including some who were changing their clothes.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Steven Schapansky, a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School in Goleta. Schapansky allegedly hid cameras in mutiple places on and off school grounds.
Deputies booked Schapansky in Santa Barbara County Main Jail on an invasion of privacy with a recording device charge — a misdemeanor. He is no longer in custody.
