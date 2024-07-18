Morro Bay man guilty of assaulting a federal officer

July 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Morro Bay man is facing an additional 20 years in prison after he assaulted a federal correctional officer at the United States Penitentiary Atwater in Merced County

Both 39-year-old Daniel Higgins of Morro Bay and 35-year-old Austin Noblitt of Portland pleaded guilty today to assault on a federal officer. Higgins and Noblitt each face a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Higgins and Noblitt punched two officers repeatedly on their heads and torsos, causing bodily injuries to both officers.

Higgins and Noblitt are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7.

