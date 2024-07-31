Firefighters extinguish blaze that threatened structures in rural San Miguel

July 31, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that threatened three structures southeast of San Miguel on Tuesday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning in the 2500 block of Bald Eagle Way. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a five-acre blaze that was threatening one structure, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was burning in grass surrounded by roads. As the fire spread, it threatened three structures.

Firefighters fully contained the blaze after it burned 11 acres. Fire personnel were at the scene for a total of nearly six hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

