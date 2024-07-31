SLO-Paso Robles metro ranks 50th in U.S. for international tourists

July 31, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro area ranked 50th in the United States for international tourists received in 2023, according to a report compiled by the online booking platform Luxury Link.

A total of 110,000 international tourists visited the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro area last year. The statistics exclude inbound visitors from Canada and Mexico.

The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles area placed 11th among metros in California. Two Central Coast metro areas, Salinas and Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, ranked ahead of San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles.

Nationwide, the top five destinations for international tourists respectively were: New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco.

Among states, California ranked third, trailing New York and Florida. In 2023, 9 million overseas travelers visited New York, 7.9 million visited Florida and 6.3 million visited California.

In California, the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale metro area received 3.6 million overseas visitors, while 2.28 million international tourists visited the San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City metro. On the Central Coast, the Salinas metro received 245,000 overseas visitors, while 186,00 international tourists visited the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta area.

Within the national rankings, the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro placed 14th in overseas visitors per 1,000 residents. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles had 390 overseas visitors per 1,000 residents.

The following California metro areas received the most international tourists in 2023:

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale —3.6 million (3rd in the United States)

2. San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City — 2.28 million (5th in the United States)

3. San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos — 655,000 (14th in the United States)

4. Santa Ana-Anaheim-Irvine — 626,000 (16th in the United States)

5. San Jose -Sunnyvale-Santa Clara — 387,000 (21st in the United States)

6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario — (302,000 (23rd in the United States)

7. Salinas — 245,000 (29th in the United States)

8. Sacramento-Arden-Arcade-Roseville — 198,000 (34th in the United States)

9. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta — 186,000 (35th in the United States)

10. Oakland-Fremont-Hayward — 138,000 (46th in the United States)

11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles — 110,000 (50th in the United States )

