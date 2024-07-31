SLO-Paso Robles metro ranks 50th in U.S. for international tourists
July 31, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro area ranked 50th in the United States for international tourists received in 2023, according to a report compiled by the online booking platform Luxury Link.
A total of 110,000 international tourists visited the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro area last year. The statistics exclude inbound visitors from Canada and Mexico.
The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles area placed 11th among metros in California. Two Central Coast metro areas, Salinas and Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, ranked ahead of San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles.
Nationwide, the top five destinations for international tourists respectively were: New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco.
Among states, California ranked third, trailing New York and Florida. In 2023, 9 million overseas travelers visited New York, 7.9 million visited Florida and 6.3 million visited California.
In California, the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale metro area received 3.6 million overseas visitors, while 2.28 million international tourists visited the San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City metro. On the Central Coast, the Salinas metro received 245,000 overseas visitors, while 186,00 international tourists visited the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta area.
Within the national rankings, the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro placed 14th in overseas visitors per 1,000 residents. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles had 390 overseas visitors per 1,000 residents.
The following California metro areas received the most international tourists in 2023:
1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale —3.6 million (3rd in the United States)
2. San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City — 2.28 million (5th in the United States)
3. San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos — 655,000 (14th in the United States)
4. Santa Ana-Anaheim-Irvine — 626,000 (16th in the United States)
5. San Jose -Sunnyvale-Santa Clara — 387,000 (21st in the United States)
6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario — (302,000 (23rd in the United States)
7. Salinas — 245,000 (29th in the United States)
8. Sacramento-Arden-Arcade-Roseville — 198,000 (34th in the United States)
9. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta — 186,000 (35th in the United States)
10. Oakland-Fremont-Hayward — 138,000 (46th in the United States)
11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles — 110,000 (50th in the United States )
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines