Heat kills large number of fish at Lake San Antonio

July 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Monterey County officials are warning the public that extreme heat has killed a large number of fish in Lake San Antonio.

After discovering dead fish floating in the lake, the county contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. State employees determined extreme heat depleted the water of oxygen leading to the fish deaths.

Temperatures around the lake hit a high of 113 degrees on Saturday.

While the county is advising people to avoid the dead fish, they say the carcasses pose no risk to people or pets.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...