Fast moving fire burning behind homes in Paso Robles

July 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fast moving fire ignited off Creston Road in rural Paso Robles on Monday night. The blaze is currently moving eastbound towards Ground Squirrel Hollow.

Firefighters from mutiple agencies are fighting the blaze from the ground and the air.

Shortly after 6 p.m., callers began reporting the blaze burning near Franklin Hot Springs. Firefighters have successfully stopped the fire from moving towards neighborhoods located north of the fire.

There are currently 3,118 PG&E customers without power in the area of the fire. Officials estimate the power will be restored by 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

CalCoastNews will provide updates as information is released.

