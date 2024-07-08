Lake Fire threatens Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

July 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is in the path of the fast burning Lake Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres in Santa Barbara County.

Jackson owned the ranch located on the 5,000 block of Figueroa Mountain Road from 1988 until his death in 2009. Officials have issued evacuation orders for all areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Rd at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River including east of Foxen Canyon Road to the 9000 block.

The fire has damaged one structure, burned 20,320 acres and is 8% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, callers reported the fire burning in rugged terrain near Zaca lake, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire continues to grow rapidly in dry grasses.

On Sunday, aviation resources were able to limit the fire’s spread, but were limited by poor visibility because of smoke.

Overnight, firefighters continued to construct containment lines along the southern fire perimeter. Most of the fire growth continues along the southeast portion of the blaze. The fire continues to burn in dry grass, brush and timber.

