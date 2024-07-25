Missing woman’s car found in Morro Bay

July 25, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Local officers, along with police from the Central Valley, are searching for a missing woman whose car was found in Morro Bay.

Recently, the Tulare Police Department received a missing person report about Tiffany McClure, 49. McClure’s vehicle was found parked legally in a residential area in Morro Bay, and there was no indication of foul play, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Tulare police have contacted the Morro Bay Police Department. Morro Bay police are assisting with searching for McClure.

Morro Bay police say McClure was seen on surveillance video Monday night at the beach in the San Luis Obispo County city. McClure’s BMW was found at the beach and has been there since Monday, according to the Morro Bay Police Department. [Fox26News]

“There’s going to be a lot of people in this area. Sometimes, people just aren’t aware if somebody needs to be contacted,” Morro Bay Police Chief Amy Watkins said. “So it’s important, I think, right now for the Tulare Police Department and, certainly, the Morro Bay Police Department to get that information out there because Ms. McClure’s family is concerned about her, and they just want to make sure she’s okay and get contact with her as soon as possible.”

Police describe McClure as 5 feet 8 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigating are asking anyone who has information about McClure to contact Tulare Police Detective Leonel Alvarez at (559) 685-2300 ext. or the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 781-4550.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...