Deputies arrest Nipomo man after nightlong standoff

July 25, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Nipomo man after a nightlong standoff at the suspect’s house.

At about 11:30 p.m., a witness reported a disturbance in the 100 block of S. Avocado Avenue in Nipomo. The suspect vandalized a vehicle by breaking windows and damaging the body of the car. He also threatened to kill the victim, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. Shortly afterwards, deputies located the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Bobby Heredia, in his nearby home in the 100 block of E. Price Street in Nipomo.

Heredia was highly agitated, and he barricaded himself inside the house. The Nipomo man came out of his house several times to challenge deputies to a fight prior to returning inside the home. Heredia also threw rocks and bricks at sheriff’s vehicles, damaging them.

The sheriff’s special enforcement detail came out to the scene, and authorities issued a reverse 911 message to neighbors in the area, instructing them to shelter in place.

Members of the sheriff’s crisis negotiation team established contact with Heredia and, for several hours, tried to have him end the standoff peacefully. But, Heredia remained aggressive and non-compliant.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Heredia again stepped out of his house. Members of the special enforcement detail immediately took him into custody.

Deputies arrested Heredia on charges of felony vandalism and felony criminal threats. Authorities booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $200,000.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

