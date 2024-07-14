San Luis Obispo police searching for alleged Rolex watch thief

July 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a thief who stole merchandise from B. Anthony Jewelers on Friday.

The suspect entered the store on the 600 block of Higuera Street and asked to look at watches. The man then allegedly snatched two Rolex watches.

Investigators are asking that anyone who can identify the suspect call (805) 594-8087 and reference case 240712064.

