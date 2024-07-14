Woman charged with Vandenberg Village murder

July 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect on Saturday for the alleged murder of a woman in the Vandenberg Village area of Lompoc.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a witness reported suspicious circumstances in the area of Sami Lane and Khouri Circle. Deputies arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, during which they found a homicide victim inside a home on Khouri Circle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives then identified and arrested 46-year-old woman Brooke Carter, of Lompoc and Oklahoma. Carter was known to the victim.

Authorities booked Carter at the Northern Branch Jail, where she is being held with her bail set at $2 million.

Sheriff’s officials are withholding the identity of the victim as they notify relatives. Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case.

