Santa Barbara police searching for hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed pedestrian

July 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara police are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian late Saturday night. [KSBY]

At about 11:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported an injured pedestrian lying on the road in the 800 block of Cliff Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators have yet to locate the suspect.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name as they notify relatives of the death. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...