Fire burns about 30 acres in California Valley

July 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A wildland fire burned about 30 acres in the California Valley on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported a fire burning by the intersection of Soda Lake and Crucera roads near Brentwood Trail. The blaze burned 29.8 acres before firefighters extinguished it, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the air and the ground. They were at the scene for a total of about eight hours. The fire did not threaten any structures.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...