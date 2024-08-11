Arroyo Grande teen arrested following high-speed chase

August 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police arrested an 18-year-old city resident following a high-speed chase on Friday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a recklessly driven car. After giving a false name, the driver fled at a high-rate of speed.

During the pursuit, the driver stopped his vehicle several times. Officers ordered him to open his door and get out of the vehicle, but he drove away.

After several attempts, officers ultimately stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Jesse Ray Sights of Arroyo Grande. He was charged with reckless driving, drunk driving and for giving a false identification. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

