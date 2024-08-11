Crews battle motorhome fire in Atascadero

August 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are battling a motorhome fire that spread to vegetation in Atascadero on Sunday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a motorhome burning on El Camino Real in the Home Depot parking lot. Firefighters battled the blaze that spread to vegetation in the area.

Emergency personnel transported one person to the hospital for treatment of burns, according to scanner traffic.

Crews have stopped the spread, but remain on site.

