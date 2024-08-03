COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo

August 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Health officials recently reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo. A dozen clients of the homeless shelter have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 cases have surged in California since the beginning of July, doubling in some areas.

Despite the increase in cases, most people in the United States have developed some immunity to the virus, according to health officials. Most people experience minor symptoms, with some unaware they have contracted the virus.

Free tests kits are available at health clinics in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and, Grover Beach.

