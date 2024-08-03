State awards San Luis Obispo $750,000 for affordable housing

August 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The state recently awarded San Luis Obispo $750,000 to support the development of affordable housing projects through the city’s affordable housing fund.

“It is so encouraging to me to see 50 communities have put in the work to earn the title of ‘prohousing,’ and that many others are working to establish policies and practices that expedite the approval and creation of housing faster and at the adequate scale,” said Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “It will take the concerted effort of forward-thinking community leaders to address housing need at all incomes levels today and into the future.”

The California Department of Housing and Community Development’s award will be used to boost funding for projects by non-profit and public entity housing developers like Transitions Mental Health, Smartshare Housing, Peoples Self Help Housing, and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo to build supportive housing or rental apartments for low and very low-income eligible households.

“The City of SLO recognizes the need to improve housing opportunities across the housing continuum to meet the major city goal for housing and homelessness and advance sustainability, equity, and economic resiliency for our community. The prohousing incentive program award will help fund critically needed housing opportunities that help prevent homelessness and provide access to below market rate and supportive housing,” said City of San Luis Obispo Community Development Director, Timmi Tway.

The prohousing incentive program is a state investment to create and conserve affordable housing. The California Department of Housing and Community Development awards program funds to eligible jurisdictions with prohousing designation.

On Jan. 31, the State of California recognized the City of San Luis Obispo as one of seven new prohousing designation communities, bringing the total number in the state to 37, which has now grown to 50. San Luis Obispo aims to accommodate up to 3,354 new homes between 2020 and 2028.

