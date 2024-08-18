Cypress Fire burns 88 acres west of Templeton, structures threatened
By KAREN VELIE
The Cypress Fire, burning east of Templeton, has burned 88 acres and is 5% contained. Cal Fire reports the fire is threatening three structures in the area.
First reported on Saturday afternoon, the blaze is burning in the area of Santa Rosa Creek and Cypress Mountain road, a hilly woodland area.
Firefighters are fighting the blaze from the ground and from the air. Crews currently include, 80 firefighters, 12 engines, three dozers, two water tenders and one helicopter.
Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.
