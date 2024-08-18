Tanker truck collides with car near Orcutt, four injured

August 17, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A tanker truck collided with a car just east of Orcutt on Saturday, injuring four people, one of whom was airlifted from the scene of the crash.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the semi-truck, which was transporting 150 barrels of crude oil, collided with a Honda Accord by the intersection of Telephone Road and E. Clark Avenue. Two individuals suffered serious injuries in the crash, and two others sustained minor to moderate injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire personnel needed to extricate one of the patients, an unidentified man, from the Honda Accord. A CALSTAR helicopter then airlifted him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

An ambulance transported the other seriously injured person to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The tanker did not leak following the collision, and the truck did not sustain any damage, officials say. Traffic backed up in the area after the crash.

