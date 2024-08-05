Driver dies in fiery crash on Highway 41 in Atascadero

August 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A male driver died as a result of a fiery crash on Highway 41 in Atascadero Saturday evening.

The driver crashed on Highway 41 near Old Morro Road at about 8:30 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found the vehicle, as well as nearby vegetation, on fire, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. However, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was found deceased.

Authorities closed Highway 41 in both directions near the scene of the crash from about 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. as officers investigated the collision. Police say the identity of the victim is pending further investigation.

It is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol factored into the crash. An investigation into the fatal collision remain ongoing.

