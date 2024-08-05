Judge orders Santa Barbara ship captain to pay $32,000 restitution

August 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The captain of the Santa Barbara-based dive boat that burst into flames in 2019 killing 34 people was ordered last week to pay more than $32,000 in restitution to three of the victims’ families.

A federal judge in 2023 found Captain Jerry Boylan guilty for his role in the deaths, and sentenced him to four years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims’ families.

While prosecutors sought nearly $500,000 for a variety of alleged expenses, Judge George Wu ruled that Boylan was only responsible for funeral expenses that included sufficient documentation. Even so, Wu will review disputed claims submitted to the court by Aug. 22.

Wu also ruled that Boylan could remain free on bail while he appeals the case.

The Conception, a 75-foot commercial diving vessel, was anchored off the north side of Santa Cruz Island for a weekend diving excursion. During the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2019, a fire engulfed the boat and led to its sinking, resulted in the deaths of 34 people who had been sleeping below deck. Five crew members, including Boylan, escaped and survived.

